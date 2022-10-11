Enphase Energy said pitched as a long idea at Robin Hood investors conference
Oct. 11, 2022 12:16 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was said to be pitched as a long idea at the Robin Hood Investors Conference.
- Enphase (ENPH) was pitched in a presentation earlier on Tuesday at the annual conference for charity, according to a person familiar.
- Last month, Enphase Energy (ENPH) was downgraded to neutral at Guggenheim on valuation.
- Other notable speakers scheduled to speak today include activist investor Scott Ferguson of Sachem Head and Greenlight's David Einhorn, according to the Robin Hood agenda.
- Also see last week, SA contributor JR Research's post entitled "Enphase: Get Out Before This Mountain Collapses (Technical Analysis)."
