The Federal Reserve's key policy rate will need to climb to a restrictive level for the U.S. central bank to get inflation down to its 2% goal, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday.

"I anticipate that the return to price stability will entail a period of output growth that is well below trend over the next two years," she said. "This below-trend growth will lead to slower employment growth, with the unemployment rate moving up to 4-1/2 percent by the end of next year and up a bit more in 2024."

That compares with the 3.5% unemployment rate in September, a 50-year low.

Although the Federal Reserve has increased its key policy rate by 300 basis points since March to 3.00%-3.25% in September, it is "not yet restrictive." The "policy rate is still a tad accommodative," she added. That tighter policy will have costs and risks.

"With growth well below trend over the next couple of years, it is possible that a shock could push the U.S. economy into recession for a time," she said.

Update at 12:23 PM ET: She doesn't anticipate any cuts in the federal funds rate target range next year.

12:27 PM ET: The calibration of finding the right balance for the correct level to bring down inflation will be tricky. "Given current economic conditions and the outlook, in my view, at this point the larger risks come from tightening too little and allowing very high inflation to persist and become embedded in the economy," she said.

12:43 PM ET: The good news is that longer-term inflation expectations appear to be anchored, Mester said. She'll keep a close eye on that metric as there's no guarantee those expectations will stay anchored.

12:48 PM ET: The ultimate size of the Fed's balance sheet will depend on the demand for reserves, she said. The plan to reduce the size of the balance sheet will take a couple years, she added.

12:56 PM ET: A U.S. recession is not her modal forecast. "I think sometimes we underestimate the resiliency of the U.S. economy... I'm optimistic there's still a lot of strength in the U.S. economy."

On Monday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says the Fed may be able to lower inflation "relatively quickly" without tipping the U.S. economy into recession.