ServiceNow loses ground even with J.P. Morgan's new upbeat views
Oct. 11, 2022 12:28 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares went into the red Tuesday, and fell as much as 2.5% even as J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy said the cloud-software company's long-term potential merits an outperform rating.
- Murphy cited ServiceNow (NOW) as being in a "the early stages of executing an organically fueled platform vision" that works across various employee and creator platforms. Additionally, Murphy used a location metaphor to describe ServiceNow (NOW), and called the company one of "the best homes in a temporarily deteriorating neighborhood."
- Murphy also set a $460-a-share price target on ServiceNow's (NOW) stock. The company is set to report quarterly results after the close of trading on October 26.
- Wall Street analysts have a consensus rating of strong buy on ServiceNow's (NOW) stock, while Seeking Alpha authors gave a buy rating to the company's shares.
- Seeking Alpha's quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, says ServiceNow's (NOW) stock deserves a rating of hold.
