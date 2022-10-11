ServiceNow loses ground even with J.P. Morgan's new upbeat views

  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares went into the red Tuesday, and fell as much as 2.5% even as J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy said the cloud-software company's long-term potential merits an outperform rating.
  • Murphy cited ServiceNow (NOW) as being in a "the early stages of executing an organically fueled platform vision" that works across various employee and creator platforms. Additionally, Murphy used a location metaphor to describe ServiceNow (NOW), and called the company one of "the best homes in a temporarily deteriorating neighborhood."
  • Murphy also set a $460-a-share price target on ServiceNow's (NOW) stock. The company is set to report quarterly results after the close of trading on October 26.
  • Wall Street analysts have a consensus rating of strong buy on ServiceNow's (NOW) stock, while Seeking Alpha authors gave a buy rating to the company's shares.
  • Seeking Alpha's quant system, which regularly outperforms the stock market, says ServiceNow's (NOW) stock deserves a rating of hold.

