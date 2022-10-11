Braskem ADRs surge after Apollo reportedly raises takeover bid

Oct. 11, 2022 12:25 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK), APOPBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Close-up view of the Brazilian flag

daboost/iStock via Getty Images

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) ADRs +17.6% in Tuesday's trading after Brazil's O Globo newspaper reported Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) made a new higher proposal for the company.

Apollo (APO) is willing to offer 50 reais/share for Braskem (BAK), up 25% from its previous bid, according to O Globo, which helped lift the petrochemical company to the top of Brazil's Bovespa stock index.

Braskem (BAK) is controlled by state-run oil firm Petrobras (PBR) and conglomerate Novonor.

Braskem (BAK) is "one of the most crucial and diversified international chemical companies out there - but often gets overlooked by investors," Wolf Report wrote in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.