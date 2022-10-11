Braskem (NYSE:BAK) ADRs +17.6% in Tuesday's trading after Brazil's O Globo newspaper reported Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) made a new higher proposal for the company.

Apollo (APO) is willing to offer 50 reais/share for Braskem (BAK), up 25% from its previous bid, according to O Globo, which helped lift the petrochemical company to the top of Brazil's Bovespa stock index.

Braskem (BAK) is controlled by state-run oil firm Petrobras (PBR) and conglomerate Novonor.

Braskem (BAK) is "one of the most crucial and diversified international chemical companies out there - but often gets overlooked by investors," Wolf Report wrote in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.