ALX Resources announces flow-through private placement financing
Oct. 11, 2022 12:38 PM ETALXEFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ALX Resources (OTCPK:ALXEF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to C$0.75M.
- Up to 15M FT Units will be offered at a price of C$0.05/FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant.
- The proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for exploration programs on the Co.'s Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia mineral exploration properties.
- Red Cloud Securities of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.
