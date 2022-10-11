ALX Resources announces flow-through private placement financing

Oct. 11, 2022 12:38 PM ETALXEFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ALX Resources (OTCPK:ALXEF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to C$0.75M.
  • Up to 15M FT Units will be offered at a price of C$0.05/FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one half of one non flow-through common share purchase warrant.
  • The proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used for exploration programs on the Co.'s Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia mineral exploration properties.
  • Red Cloud Securities of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.