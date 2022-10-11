Verizon establishes services group, puts top lawyer in charge
Oct. 11, 2022 12:38 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has undertaken a bit of restructuring, centralizing services in a new Global Services Organization.
- The carrier has named Craig Silliman, currently its chief administrative officer and general counsel, to lead the new group as president of Verizon Global Services.
- That gives him responsibility for most shared services teams inside the company - including Real Estate, Sourcing, Supply Chain, Fleet, Finance Operations, Global Technology Solutions, Reporting and Insights, Learning and Development, Public Policy and Information Security.
- VGS will also control an effort to ensure efficient processes in Verizon's partner ecosystem, which contains tens of thousands of vendors.
- “This is a logical evolution of our strategy," said CEO/Chairman Hans Vestberg. "These moves will accelerate our efforts to drive efficiencies, enabling us to reinvest savings in network superiority and customer growth.”
- Correspondingly, Vandana Venkatesh will step up as Verizon's chief legal officer. She's currently general counsel for the Verizon Consumer Group.
Comments (1)