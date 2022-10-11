Verizon establishes services group, puts top lawyer in charge

Oct. 11, 2022 12:38 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has undertaken a bit of restructuring, centralizing services in a new Global Services Organization.
  • The carrier has named Craig Silliman, currently its chief administrative officer and general counsel, to lead the new group as president of Verizon Global Services.
  • That gives him responsibility for most shared services teams inside the company - including Real Estate, Sourcing, Supply Chain, Fleet, Finance Operations, Global Technology Solutions, Reporting and Insights, Learning and Development, Public Policy and Information Security.
  • VGS will also control an effort to ensure efficient processes in Verizon's partner ecosystem, which contains tens of thousands of vendors.
  • “This is a logical evolution of our strategy," said CEO/Chairman Hans Vestberg. "These moves will accelerate our efforts to drive efficiencies, enabling us to reinvest savings in network superiority and customer growth.”
  • Correspondingly, Vandana Venkatesh will step up as Verizon's chief legal officer. She's currently general counsel for the Verizon Consumer Group.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.