Illumina in research collaboration with AstraZeneca on drug target discovery
Oct. 11, 2022 12:38 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN), AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has entered into a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to utilize their respective expertise in artificial intelligence, genomic interpretation, and genomic analysis to accelerate drug target discovery.
- The collaboration is designed to determine whether using these technologies can boost target discovery to find new drugs based on human omics insights.
- Illumina's (ILMN) next generation of AI-based interpretation tools, PrimateAI and SpliceAI. They will be used by AstraZeneca's (AZN) Centre for Genomics Research to analyze large-scale multi-omics data sets.
