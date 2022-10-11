Illumina in research collaboration with AstraZeneca on drug target discovery

Oct. 11, 2022

  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has entered into a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to utilize their respective expertise in artificial intelligence, genomic interpretation, and genomic analysis to accelerate drug target discovery.
  • The collaboration is designed to determine whether using these technologies can boost target discovery to find new drugs based on human omics insights.
  • Illumina's (ILMN) next generation of AI-based interpretation tools, PrimateAI and SpliceAI. They will be used by AstraZeneca's (AZN) Centre for Genomics Research to analyze large-scale multi-omics data sets.
