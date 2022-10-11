Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) +1.8% in Tuesday's trading after reporting it earned 23,850 attributable gold equivalent oz in Q3, record deliveries for the company since its inception in 2014.

Osisko (OR) recorded preliminary Q3 revenues from royalties and streams of C$53.7M and preliminary cost of sales excluding depletion of C$4.4M, resulting in a record quarterly cash margin of C$49.3M (or 92%).

The company said it achieved the record results "despite the Eagle mine still working towards steady-state production, the gold price averaging US$142/oz lower Q/Q, and a meaningfully higher gold-silver price ratio used to convert silver deliveries into GEOs."

Osisko (OR) has "a high-margin, inflation-resistant business with one of the best organic growth profiles sector-wide," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.