TikTok planning U.S. fulfillment, a move into Amazon's consumer space - report
Oct. 11, 2022
- TikTok (BDNCE) looks to be advancing some e-commerce ambitions with a plan to build product fulfillment centers in the United States, Axios says.
- The news service noted a dozen-plus job openings pointing toward an "international e-commerce fulfillment system," an environment that could give Tiktok a competitive interface with retail giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- That means international warehousing, customers clearing and supply chain systems to support U.S. domestic e-commerce as well as cross-border efforts.
- "By providing warehousing, delivery, and customer service returns, our mission is to help sellers improve their operational capability and efficiency, provide buyers a satisfying shopping experience and ensure fast and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop," the company says in one listing, Axios notes.
- The move could signal TikTok owner ByteDance's next new major growth vector; its social-media app has enjoyed exponential growth, followed by corresponding growth in its intent-based advertising business.
