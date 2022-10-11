G Squared and Transfix to terminate business combination agreement

Oct. 11, 2022 1:09 PM ETG Squared Ascend I Inc. (GSQD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • G Squared Ascend and Transfix has announced the mutual termination of their previously announced business combination agreement due to current public market conditions.
  • Concurrently, G Squared and New Enterprise Associates will lead a private round of investment to support Transfix's continued growth.
  • As part of this financing, G Squared's Founder & Managing Partner, Larry Aschebrook, will join Transfix's Board of Directors.
  • "We are confident in Transfix's long-term future, and look forward to our continued partnership throughout their next chapter of growth as a pioneer of the modern supply chain." said Carmen Chang, General Partner, NEA.

