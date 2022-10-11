Peloton drops price on original bike to record low in Amazon Prime promotion

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is taking part in the Amazon Prime Early Access Day sale that runs through the end of October 12.

Prime members can get an Original Peloton Bike for just $1,225, representing a 15% discount and a total savings of $220. That is 38% below the price from last summer and appears to be the lowest price ever offered on the Peloton Original Bike.

Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said the Prime sale price is PTON's latest price elasticity experiment. Munster thinks the company will lose money on the hardware at that price, but will more than make it up on subscription revenue. "I think these tests are the right move by Peloton," he added.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) has pared an earlier loss and was down 1.35% in mid-day trading on Tuesday. Read about how Peloton's co-founder faced margin calls on his stock.