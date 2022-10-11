Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares fell sharply on Tuesday, touching a new all-time low after announcing a new exchange agreement.

An 8-K filed with the SEC on Tuesday explained that the company entered into an exchange agreement with a number of entities affiliated with New York-based venture capital firm ATW Partners and “holders of certain existing convertible promissory notes of the company.” These notes were issued between June and August 2021.

“Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, on October 10, 2022, the holders exchanged $4.03M in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes for 6,269,031 newly issued shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock reflecting a price per share of Class A Common Stock of $0.64,” the filing reads. “Following the completion of the Exchange, the Holders no longer owned the Exchanging Securities, and the Company canceled the certificate(s) and other physical documents evidencing the ownership of the Exchanging Securities.”

Shares of the California-based EV startup slumped 15.16% on Tuesday after entering into an exchange agreement with a number of entities. An intraday low of $0.56 marked a new low, extending an over 90% decline for the stock in 2022.

