Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) faces a flood of class action style lawsuits from investment and pension funds in the U.K., after the miner pleaded guilty to a range of charges from bribery and corruption in South America and Africa, to price manipulation in U.S. fuel oil markets, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Mubadala and International Petroleum Investment Co. are among at least a dozen funds who filed claims at a London court against Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) and a group of its executives in recent weeks, according to the report, which cited court records.

Funds linked to Phoenix Group, Standard Life and HSBC filed claims against the miner, while another suit named abrdn, Norges Bank and the Kuwait Investment Office as claimants.

While there is no public record of the amounts the claimants allege, it is believed to be linked to the $1B-plus fine Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) paid in May, Bloomberg reported.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) "could easily surpass $15B of free cash flow in 2022, and likely also in 2023," Cavenagh Research writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.