Flexjet plans to go public through a merger deal with SPAC Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:HZON) that estimates the enterprise value of the private plane provider at around $3.1B.

Shares of the combined company are expected to trade on NYSE under the symbol FXJ. The deal is slated to close during the second half of 2023, pending shareholder approval.

The deal includes a commitment for a backstop of up to $300M in common equity capital by Horizon's sponsor and its affiliate, Eldridge Industries, which includes $155M in non-redemption agreements. Assuming the full redemption backstop is utilized, Flexjet shareholders are expected to retain an 89% stake in the combined company after the closing.

Based in Cleveland, Flexjet is a provider of private aviation services, including jet leasing, chartering and fractional ownership. The company utilizes a subscription-based recurring revenue model.

Last year, Horizon II was said to be in talks to acquire Swiss sports data provider Sportsradar in a deal that valued the company at around $10B. The merger was reportedly called off in June 2021.