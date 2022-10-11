Dundee Precious Metals announces preliminary Q3 production results
Dundee Precious Metal's (OTCPK:DPMLF) President and CEO, David Rae said "Chelopech and Ada Tepe continued to deliver strong production in Q3, with the smelter also delivering near record-level throughput. All three operations are on track to meet our production guidance targets for 2022."
Chelopech delivered strong performance, producing 43,100 ounces of gold and 6.9M pounds of copper. Gold production was in-line with expectations and copper production was lower than expected, reflecting lower copper head grades.
Ada Tepe produced 20,800 ounces of gold, in line with expectations. Gold grades at Ada Tepe are expected to increase in Q4 as per the mine plan.
The Tsumeb smelter processed ~ 63,800 tonnes of complex concentrate during the Q3 and is on track to meet its revised 2022 guidance.
DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.04/share on October 17, 2022.
YTD, DPM repurchased 2,471,500 common shares at an average price of C$7.05/share, for a total value of ~C$17.4M.
Comments (1)