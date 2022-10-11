DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) CEO Jason Robbins gave a talk today at the Global Gaming Expo.

One of the big question marks around the company is the report from last week suggesting a partnership with ESPN was imminent. Robbins stated the company has a current relationship with ESPN, but that there was nothing else to add at the moment.

In regard to the sports betting push in California, Robbins said he thought California would "probably" have sports betting in 2024. Recent polling has indicated that Proposition 27 in the state is more likely to fail on the November ballot than be passed.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 4.80% in mid-day trading on Tuesday and are down almost 20% over the last week.