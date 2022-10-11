A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City found that marijuana legalization in states included in its district has boosted tax revenue, created jobs, and increased real estate demand.

The Tenth Federal Reserve District includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wyoming, and parts of Missouri and New Mexico. Of those states, marijuana is fully illegal only in Kansas and Wyoming. In Colorado and New Mexico, cannabis use is permitted for both medicinal and recreational use.

Colorado issued ~38K occupational licenses in the first four years after recreational legalization from 2014–17. Over that time, the state added a total of 280K new jobs overall "suggesting that employment in the marijuana sector may have contributed up to 13.6 percent of the state's employment growth," the report stated.

Citing a 2019 survey from the National Association of Realtors, the Kansas City Fed said 23% of realtors in states that had legalized both medical and recreational marijuana prior to 2016 reported that residential inventory had tightened due in part to all-cash purchases from the marijuana industry.

The report noted that in 2021, tax revenue from the marijuanA industry totaled more than $423M in Colorado, $150M in Oklahoma, and $50M for New Mexico just from recreational sales (medical marijuana sales are exempt there).

