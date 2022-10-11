Citizens Financial to hire 200 people to beef up wealth management unit
Oct. 11, 2022 2:09 PM ETCFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- To bolster its wealth management business and prepare for the launch of its Citizens Private Client offering, Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is hiring 200 new financial advisors and relationship managers to serve customers with $200K or more in deposits or investments, the bank said Tuesday.
- Citizens Private Client, the company's expanded wealth management offering, is set to start by the end of the year. It will provide its Wealth Management customers with personalized financial advice and investment management. Customers will get a dedicated relationship manager, financial advisor, and certified financial planner.
- The bank also introduced CitizensPlus, a set of new offers for Citizens Quest Checking and Citizens Wealth Checking customers. Benefits include added credit card cash rewards, lending discounts, and up to a $2,000 match when opening a new Wealth Management investment relationship.
- In September Citizens Financial (CFG) agreed to acquire online college planning platform College Raptor.
