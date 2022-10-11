L3Harris wins two orders for US Army radios

Oct. 11, 2022 2:13 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has received two production orders worth $235m for leader and manpack radios for the U.S. Army.
  • The defense company will provide its AN/PRC-163 Leader and AN/PRC-158 Manpack radios as part of the U.S. Army’s Handheld, Manpack & Small Form Fit (HMS) program.
  • These full-rate production orders for L3Harris come under indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts with the U.S. Army, which plans to purchase more than 165,000 HMS radios.
  • The contracts have a five-year base term and a five-year option with a $16B ceiling.
  • The two-channel L3Harris AN/PRC-158 radio uses a software-defined architecture and integrated waveform cross-banding, along with Mobile User Objective System-ready hardware for satellite communications connectivity.

