Enerflex (OTCPK:ENRFF) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) said Tuesday they have received all shareholder approvals for the pending acquisition of Exterran by Enerflex to create an integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions.

The merger deal was approved by nearly 100% of the votes cast at Exterran's (EXTN) special meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, representing ~75% of the company's outstanding common stock as of September 7.

Enerflex (OTCPK:ENRFF) has said it expects the deal will roughly double adjusted EBITDA and be more than 50% accretive to cash flow per share and 50% accretive to earnings per share, with pro forma estimated 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $360M-400M including synergies.

The purchase that valued Exterran (EXTN) at $735M was announced in January.