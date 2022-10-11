Intel to implement internal foundry model for customers, own chips: report
Oct. 11, 2022 2:35 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)GOOG, TSM, SSNLF, GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told employees that the company would start to implement an internal foundry model for its customers, as well as its own chips, Street Insider reported.
- Citing an internal memo from Gelsinger to employees, the internal foundry model will see Intel (INTC) come up with consistent processes, systems and guardrails between its business unit and design and manufacturing teams.
- It will allow Intel (INTC) to identify and address issues that exist in the company's current model and put Intel's (INTC) product groups on a "similar footing" with external Intel foundry customers.
- Gelsinger added that a foundry accounting model will be created to gain more transparency into financial execution and allow the company to benchmark its foundry performance.
- Santa Clara, California-based Intel (INTC) competes in the foundry space along with Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).
- Intel (INTC) shares were flat in Tuesday trading at $25.21.
- Separately on Tuesday, Intel (INTC) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud announced a new co-designed chip that is aimed at making the cloud more secure with better performance.
Comments (16)