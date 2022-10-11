Eneti (NYSE:NETI) +2.1% in Tuesday's trading after saying its Seajacks International subsidiary completed the installation of 33 wind turbines at the Akita & Noshiro wind farm offshore northern Japan, becoming the first commercial-scale fixed-bottom wind farm to begin operations in Japan.

The 140 MW project will power 150K homes and mitigate more than 2M tons of greenhouse gas emissions over its expected useful life.

The company said its Seajacks Zaratan self-propelled jack-up vessel carried out the work in collaboration with main installation contractor Kajima Corp. and turbine supplier Vestas.

With an estimated 65% discount to net asset value, Eneti (NETI) shares continue to trade at bargain levels, Henrik Alex writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.