A number of apparel manufacturers and retailers marked some of the greatest gains in the market amid Tuesday’s rebound.

The jump for many of the consumer facing stocks comes as brick and mortar retail trends begin to turn positive ahead of the holiday shopping season.

“Looking at weekly visits week-over-week (WoW) showed increases of 2.6%, 2.5% and 1.7% more Indoor Malls, Open-Air Lifestyle Centers, and Outlet Malls, respectively, for the week beginning September 19th – the first period of WoW growth since the beginning of August,” a recent Placer.ai report revealed. “The timing here is crucial as it indicates that the shopping patterns seen last year with lifts in early holiday shopping could be repeating again in 2022.”

Mall-based retailers Macy’s (NYSE:M) +4.02%, Ralph Lauren (RL) +2.43%, and Nordstrom (JWN) +1.95% were among notable gainers on the day.

The optimism on the mall-related stocks populating these shopping centers has also been reflected in recent Wall Street research on the apparel and footwear manufacturers filling their shelves. For example, Baird analyst Jonathan Komp commented that he is “increasingly seeing a glass-half-full view with many risks already discounted” for much of the sector.

“While several recent bellwether reports, including Nike (NKE), highlight ongoing risks to margin/earnings, the near-term bar is lowered and further downside to forward-year valuation is starting to appear limited,” he told clients. “We are recommending structural winners [Deckers Outdoor] (NYSE:DECK), [Crocs] (CROX), [Nike] (NKE), and [On Holding] (NYSE:ONON) while highlighting increasing appeal for [VF Corp] (NYSE:VFC).”

Shares of VF Corp. (VFC) rose 3.21% in the waning hours of trading, while Deckers Outdoor (DECK) +2.23%, Crocs (CROX) +3.62%, Nike (NKE) +1%, and On Holding (ONON) +2.09% all gained strongly as well. Other apparel retail stocks rising on the day included The Gap (GPS) +1.76%, G-III Apparel Group (GIII) +2.43%, and Guess (GES) +2.25%.

Read more on lululemon’s positive position, per Piper Sandler.