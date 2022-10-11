Lilly in license agreement with Nimbus Therapeutics for metabollc disease treatments
Oct. 11, 2022 3:18 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with privately held biotech Nimbus Therapeutics for the discovery of targeted therapies that activate a specific isoform of AMPK for the treatment of metabolic diseases.
- Nimbus has a computational drug discovery engine and expertise in structure-based drug design.
- Terms call for funding and milestone payments through research, development, and commercialization that could be worth as much as $496M to Nimbus. In addition, Nimbus is eligible for royalties on worldwide sales from any products developed and marketed through the collaboration.
- AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) is known as a cellular energy sensor.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views views Eli Lilly (LLY) as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.
