Lilly in license agreement with Nimbus Therapeutics for metabollc disease treatments

Oct. 11, 2022 3:18 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company VIII

jetcityimage

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with privately held biotech Nimbus Therapeutics for the discovery of targeted therapies that activate a specific isoform of AMPK for the treatment of metabolic diseases.
  • Nimbus has a computational drug discovery engine and expertise in structure-based drug design.
  • Terms call for funding and milestone payments through research, development, and commercialization that could be worth as much as $496M to Nimbus. In addition, Nimbus is eligible for royalties on worldwide sales from any products developed and marketed through the collaboration.
  • AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) is known as a cellular energy sensor.
