OGE Energy, others poised to report relatively strong Q3 earnings, BofA says

Oct. 11, 2022 3:43 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

A warmer than normal summer across parts of the U.S. could position some utilities to report strong Q3 earnings based on cooling degree days compared with a trailing 10-year average, according to Bank of America analysts, Utility Dive reported Tuesday.

Investor-owned utilities BofA believes are poised to benefit include Oklahoma Gas & Electric (NYSE:OGE), Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), Black Hills (BKH), Idacorp (IDA), Avista (AVA), CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and Evergy (EVRG).

"Utilities typically base full-year earnings guidance on 'normal' weather, thus large changes vs. normal [cooling degree days] represents upside," the bank said.

BofA said Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OGE) and Portland General (POR) posted the greatest increases in cooling degree days relative to the 10-year trailing average, at 18% and 17%, respectively.

In Texas, higher cooling degree days in CenterPoint's (CNP) territory follow an already favorable Q2 "weather-related earnings impact, further improving the FY 2022 earnings outlook for the company," BofA said.

Utilities shares (NYSEARCA:XLU) and other rate-sensitive equities have been falling steadily in recent weeks as Federal Reserve officials continue to signal interest rates will keep rising.

