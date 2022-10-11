Persistent pessimism on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) ahead of its earnings results on Thursday has created an opportunity for investors, according to Baird analyst David Tarantino.

As concerns on consumer strength have built, restaurant stocks have been among the hardest hit. Shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) have been no exception, declining 16.71% in the month ahead of the expected earnings release, extending a nearly 50% drop year to date.

However, the decline appears overdone, according to Tarantino.

“The setup surrounding the upcoming Q3 report seems somewhat tricky given recent signs of slower pizza category sales trends and prospects for consensus EPS estimates to come down,” he told clients on Tuesday. “However, we believe investor concerns about these issues have become excessive, and we think current valuation metrics on our below consensus estimates offer an attractive entry point on the stock when factoring in potential for the company to show good relative operating performance as the next 6-12 months play out, as well as healthy growth longer term.”

Tarantino retained an “Outperform” rating on the stock with a $435 price target.

Elsewhere, he advised investors adopt a "recession playbook" on restaurant stocks. Namely, companies that possess defensive and durable business models should be prioritized, especially those that have a history of outperformance in adverse economic conditions. Yum Brands, McDonald’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Wingstop, and Darden Restaurants were cited as top picks in the space.

“With continued uncertainties about how the demand backdrop could evolve into 2023, our Outperform ratings still favor companies that we believe can perform well in a range of economic scenarios.”

