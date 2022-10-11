Cadence collaborates with Google cloud
Oct. 11, 2022 4:01 PM ETCadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) said on Tuesday it had collaborated with Google Cloud to accelerates system and semiconductor design with cloud-ready tools included in the Cadence Cloud Passport.
- Cadence tools have been tested and benchmarked on Google Cloud with performance improvements of up to 25% on Google Cloud C2D instances compared with an on-prem infrastructure.
- Customers using the Cadence Cloud Passport on Google Cloud can access cloud-ready and certified design and analysis tools.
- The company said Google silicon teams have used its cloud-ready tools for verification, implementation, and system analysis workloads on Google Cloud.
