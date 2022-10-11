Weekly restaurant survey shows stable sales, concerns over Hurricane Ian loom

Oct. 11, 2022 5:23 PM ETMCD, DRI, YUM, SBUX, JACK, CMG, CAKE, DPZ, BJRI, TXRH, CHUY, LOCO, SHAK, QSR, WING, BROS, PTLOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Teppanyaki style.

Gins Wang/E+ via Getty Images

According to Baird Real-Time Restaurants Survey reports, for week ended October 9, same-store sales up 6% Y/Y, compares +7% the prior week

Compares overall to +5% in Q3, including +7% in September, +5% in August, +4% in July.

Three-year comparision for our overall sample were +17%, consistent with the prior week and perhaps reflecting lingering headwinds tied to Hurricane Ian.

Sample size of restaurants with $14B or above in annualized sales.

Segment-wise: fast-casual +19%; quick-service +22% and casual dining +2%.

Stocks on the watch: BJ's Restaurants (BJRI); Dutch Bros (BROS); The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE); Chuy's (CHUY); Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG); Domino's Pizza (DPZ); Darden Restaurants (DRI); Jack in the Box (JACK);El Pollo Loco (LOCO); McDonald's (MCD); Portillo's (PTLO); Restaurant Brands International (QSR); Starbucks (SBUX); Shake Shack (SHAK); Texas RoadHouse (TXRH); Wingstop (WING); Yum! Brands (YUM)

