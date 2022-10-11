SPAC Lefteris Acquisition to liquidate
- SPAC Lefteris Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFTR) said Tuesday it will dissolve and liquidate as it will be unable to complete an initial business combination within the deadline.
- LFTR will redeem all outstanding class A shares included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.06.
- As of business close on Oct. 24, the public shares will be deemed cancelled.
- Redemption of the shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after Oct. 23.
- LFTR's initial shareholders waived their redemption rights with respect to outstanding stock issued prior to its IPO.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to LFTR's warrants, which will expire worthless.
