E2open Parent Holdings GAAP EPS of -$1.22 misses by $1.15, revenue of $160.68M misses by $1.87M

Oct. 11, 2022
  • E2open Parent Holdings press release (NYSE:ETWO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$1.22 misses by $1.15.
  • Revenue of $160.68M (+105.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.87M.
  • GAAP subscription revenue of $131.6 Million, up 113%

  • 11% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.5% or 66.0% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.9% from the year-ago comparable period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.1% or 29.0% on a constant currency basis versus 33.5% from the comparable year-ago period.
  • Q3 Outlook: GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $134 million including an approximate $4 million negative year-over-year impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
  • 2023 Outlook: GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range of $535 million to $543 million versus prior guidance of $538 million to $546 million, due to an approximate $3 million negative impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations when compared to our prior guidance.
  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $668 million to $676 million versus prior guidance of $672 million to $680 million, due to an approximate $4 million negative impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations when compared to our prior guidance.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin is reaffirmed in the range of 68% to 70%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is reaffirmed in the range of $217 million to $223 million reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% to 33%.

