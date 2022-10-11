Golub Capital BDC originates $176.7M commitments in fiscal Q4; fair value declines
Oct. 11, 2022 4:25 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) said Tuesday it originated $176.7M in new middle market investment commitments during its fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, 2022. That's down from the $449.6M of commitments in the previous quarter.
- About 91% of the new middle market investment commitments in Q4 were one-stop loans, 7% were senior secured loans, and 2% were equity and other securities. Of the new commitments $139.4M funded at close.
- Total investments at fair value are estimated to have declined by ~3.0%, or $167.2M, during the quarter, after factoring in debt repayments, sales of securities, net fundings on revolvers, and net change in unrealized gains (losses). In August, GBDC had reported that its investment portfolio, at fair value was $5.61B.
- SA contributor ADS Analytics keeps a Hold rating on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), saying it's well positioned for the macro and market environment
