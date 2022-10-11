Virtus Investment Partners AUM drops 8.2% on market depreciation, net outflows

Oct. 11, 2022 4:27 PM ETVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) preliminary assets under management dropped to $144.9B from $157.8B in August due to market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds, institutional accounts and retail separate accounts, it said Tuesday.
  • That drawdown was partially offset by positive net flows in closed-end funds.
  • Open-end funds AUM slid to $54.5B from $59.9B in the prior month. Similarly, closed-end funds AUM of $10.1B declined from $11B previously.
  • Retail separate accounts AUM came in at $33.4B vs. $36.1B in August. And institutional accounts AUM totaled $47B, down from $50.7B a month ago.
  • Previously, (Sep. 12) Virtus Investment Partners reports 3.2% sequential drop in August AUM.

