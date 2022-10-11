Gladstone Investment raises monthly dividend by 6.7% to $0.08/share

Oct. 11, 2022 4:35 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.08/share monthly dividend, 6.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.07.
  • Forward yield 8.09%
  • Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 21; ex-div Oct. 20.
  • Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 18; ex-div Nov. 17.
  • Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 20; ex-div Dec. 19.
  • The company had given supplemental distribution of $0.12 per share of common stock in December 2022,
  • Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 6; ex-div Dec. 5.
  • See GAIN Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.