Gladstone Investment raises monthly dividend by 6.7% to $0.08/share
Oct. 11, 2022 4:35 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) declares $0.08/share monthly dividend, 6.7% increase from prior dividend of $0.07.
- Forward yield 8.09%
- Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 21; ex-div Oct. 20.
- Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 18; ex-div Nov. 17.
- Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 20; ex-div Dec. 19.
- The company had given supplemental distribution of $0.12 per share of common stock in December 2022,
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 6; ex-div Dec. 5.
Comments (5)