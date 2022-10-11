Corcept Therapeutics starts phase 2 trial of its ALS treatment

Oct. 11, 2022 4:29 PM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) on Tuesday said it had started a phase 2 trial of its modulator dazucorilant for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • The mid-stage study, called DAZALS, is expected to enroll 198 ALS patients.
  • "Dazucorilant showed great promise in animal models of ALS – improving motor performance and reducing neuroinflammation and muscular atrophy," the trial's principal investigator said in a statement.
  • The main goals of the study will be ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised total score and safety, CORT said.
  • The ALS space recently saw the approval of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' (AMLX) Relyvrio by the U.S. FDA in late Sept., despite concerns over the effectiveness of the drug.
