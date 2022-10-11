Ashford Hospitality Trust expects 29% RevPAR growth for Q3
Oct. 11, 2022 4:36 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) said Tuesday it expects to report ~71% occupancy for Q3 and RevPAR of ~$127, up ~29% Y/Y and down ~4% compared to Q3 2019.
- Average daily rate is projected to be ~$179.
- Sept. RevPAR increased ~0.4% vs. Sept. 2019; Aug. RevPAR declined ~6% vs. Aug. 2019; and Jul. RevPAR decreased ~5% vs. Jul. 2019.
- "... our RevPAR performance in Sept. represents the first positive month we've had vs. 2019 thus far. Operationally, we continued to benefit from increased demand and realized notable rate increases in many key markets during the quarter," said AHT CEO Rob Hays.
Comments