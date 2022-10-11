AB AUM down 8% in September

Oct. 11, 2022 4:36 PM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) today announced that preliminary AUM decreased to $613B during September 2022 from $667B at the end of August.
  • Market depreciation coupled with net outflows across each channel resulted in an 8% AUM decrease.
  • Net outflows from Retail included AXA redemptions of $2.2 billion, completing the expected $4 billion in AXA redemptions for 2022.
  • Equity AUM $255B, Fixed Income $249B and Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions of $109B.
  • S&P fell 9% in the month of September.
  • Source: Press Release

