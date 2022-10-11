Braemar Hotels & Resorts sees RevPAR climbing 19% Y/Y in Q3
Oct. 11, 2022 4:44 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is expecting revenue per room to rise to $288 in the third quarter, representing an increase of 19% from a year earlier and Q3 2019, before the pandemic, according to the REIT's preliminary results released on Tuesday.
- That figure was derived from Q3 expectations of approximately 71% occupancy with an average daily rate of approximately $403.
- "During the quarter, our luxury resorts continued to benefit from enduring leisure demand while our urban portfolio continued to exhibit solid recovery growth," said Braemar President and CEO Richard J. Stockton.
- "While recent performance primarily has been a result of strong average daily rates, there is plenty of room for occupancy to continue to climb, keeping us looking forward to continued steady growth," he added.
- Previously, (Sep. 8) Braemar Hotels & Resorts declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 a share.
