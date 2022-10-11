Granite gets ~$11M construction award for a bikeway in California

Oct. 11, 2022 4:44 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

markings of the direction of movement on asphalt for the passing of two cyclists

posonsky/iStock via Getty Images

  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday said it had been awarded a construction contract worth about $11M to make a new bikeway and multipurpose path in California.
  • The new path will be situated in the California coastal trail and will connect Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, GVA said in a statement.
  • The award is anticipated to be included in GVA's Q4.
  • The project is underway and GVA expects to complete it in May next year.
  • Granite (GVA) stock earlier closed +0.5% at $27.01.

