Granite gets ~$11M construction award for a bikeway in California
Oct. 11, 2022 4:44 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) on Tuesday said it had been awarded a construction contract worth about $11M to make a new bikeway and multipurpose path in California.
- The new path will be situated in the California coastal trail and will connect Santa Claus Lane to Carpinteria Avenue, GVA said in a statement.
- The award is anticipated to be included in GVA's Q4.
- The project is underway and GVA expects to complete it in May next year.
- Granite (GVA) stock earlier closed +0.5% at $27.01.
