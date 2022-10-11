VSE amends credit facility
Oct. 11, 2022 4:47 PM ETVSE Corporation (VSEC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) said Tuesday it amended its credit facility, increasing the total term loan borrowing capacity from $49M to $100M and maintaining revolving credit facility capacity of $350M.
- The amendment extends the maturity date of the term loan and credit facility from Jul. 2024 to Oct. 2025.
- Quarterly amortization payments on the term loan were modified from $3.8M to $2.5M and the benchmark rate was transitioned to SOFR, with a SOFR floor of 0%.
- The amendment revises maximum total leverage ratio from 4.25x to 4.5x, with such ratio decreasing to 3.5x by Oct. 2024.
- It also provides a reduction in interest rate margins.
