Victory Capital AUM declines 7.4% in September amid volatile markets
Oct. 11, 2022 4:50 PM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)VRTSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Victory Capital's (NASDAQ:VCTR) assets under management slid 7.4% in September as equity and bond markets declined on the prospect that the Federal Reserve isn't pulling back on its policy tightening cycle.
- Total AUM of $147.3B at Sept. 30, 2022 dropped from $159.1B at Aug. 31.
- Fixed income AUM of $27.2B fell 5.0% from the prior month. U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM of $25.8B declined 6.8%, and U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.1B slid 9.3%.
- By comparison, Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) AUM sank 8.2% in September
Comments