Highwoods gets new $200M term loan, bringing total loans to $550M for the year

Oct. 11, 2022

  • REIT Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) on Tuesday said it had got a $200M, two-year unsecured bank term loan maturing in Oct. 2024.
  • The company will use the loan for the short-term funding of its development and acquisition activity and to pay down debt.
  • HIW has an option to extend the maturity for the loan for one additional year, assuming no defaults occur.
  • HIW has now obtained $550M of term loans this year, the company's CEO Ted Klinck said in a statement.
  • The interest rate on the new term loan is SOFR plus a related spread adjustment of 10 basis points and a borrowing spread of 95 basis points, HIW said.
  • Highwoods Properties (HIW) stock earlier closed +1.1% at $25.44.

