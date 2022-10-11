Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Tuesday it will partner with Canada's government to spend as much as C$737M (US$537M) over the next eight years to decarbonize and boost production of critical metals at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane operations in Quebec.

Rio Tinto (RIO) said the government of Canada will spend up to C$222M (US$162M) on the project, which will also see the company boost production of minerals including titanium and scandium at the 72-year-old plant.

The company plans to quadruple its production capacity of scandium oxide to reach up to 12 metric tons/year, which would comprise a 20% global market share, after adding new modules to the plant; the mineral, used in solid oxide fuel cells and aluminum alloys, is produced mostly in Russia and China.

Rio (RIO) also plans to set up a pilot plant at the facility to assess new processes for extracting and refining titanium metal; the company expects to complete the plant by year-end 2023.

"The partnership will support technological innovations that represent a first step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions from RTFT's titanium dioxide, steel and metal powders business by up to 70%," Rio Tinto (RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm said.

