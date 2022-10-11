Hedge funder David Einhorn says value investing may be gone forever
Oct. 11, 2022 4:56 PM ETGLREBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Hedge fund manager David Einhorn said the days of value investing may be a thing of the past.
- “I don’t know that it ever comes back,” Greenlight Capital founder Einhorn said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday. "There have been serious changes to the market structure and pretty much most of the value investors have been put out of business."
- Einhorn explained that value investing has gone away as investors have moved to passive investing and many strategies are based on quants or algorithms, etc.
- "The world has moved passive," Einhorn told Bloomberg from the Robin Hood Investors Conference in New York City. "There's just a lot less competition for what we do."
