Capital Bank names new COO
Oct. 11, 2022 4:57 PM ETCapital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Capital Bank (NASDAQ:CBNK) has named Steven M. Poynot as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately.
- "Poynot, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of F&M Trust, brings to his new position significant experience in regional banking. Prior to his position at F&M Trust, Poynot was with Howard Bank where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Director of Corporate Communications and Corporate Strategy," noted company.
- Karl Dicker, who formerly held the position of Chief Operating Officer, has been named President of OpenSky & Fintech.
