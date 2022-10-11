Capital Bank names new COO

Oct. 11, 2022
  • Capital Bank (NASDAQ:CBNK) has named Steven M. Poynot as its new chief operating officer, effective immediately.
  • "Poynot, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of F&M Trust, brings to his new position significant experience in regional banking. Prior to his position at F&M Trust, Poynot was with Howard Bank where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Director of Corporate Communications and Corporate Strategy," noted company.
  • Karl Dicker, who formerly held the position of Chief Operating Officer, has been named President of OpenSky & Fintech.

