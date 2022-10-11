ASP Isotopes (ASPI), which is developing technology to produce isotopes for medical and industrial purposes, has proposed terms for a $12M initial public offering.

ASP said in a filing that its looking at offering 2M shares priced between $5 and $7 per share, which would raise around $12M. Underwriters would receive a 45-day option to buy up to 300K additional shares. Revere Securities is serving as sole bookrunner.

The company has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol ASPI.

Based in Florida, ASP is developing technology for improved isotope production. The company, which is in the pre-commercial stage, is initially focusing on technology to produce Molybdenum-100 for nuclear medical imaging and Uranium-235 for nuclear power generation.

For more a more in-depth look at the company, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones's "ASP Isotopes Starts $30M US IPO Process."