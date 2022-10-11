Franklin Resources AUM slides 6.5% in September on market decline, outflows

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), which run Franklin Templeton funds, said its preliminary assets under management declined 6.5% in September, reflecting slumping markets and long-term net outflows.
  • Total AUM of $1.30B at Sept. 30, 2022 dropped from $1.39B at Aug. 31.
  • Long-term net outflows include a $2.0B fixed income institutional redemption that had a minimal impact on revenue, the company said.
  • Fixed income AUM of $490.9B dropped from $525.4B in August, while equity AUM of $392.3B fell from $435.8B.
  • The September decline followed a 2.9% AUM dip in August.

