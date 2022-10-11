Universal Insurance stock gains 5% postmarket after Hurricane Ian update
Oct. 11, 2022 5:09 PM ETUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) stock rose 5% postmarket on Tuesday after the firm provided an update on Hurricane Ian, saying its expects overall gross ultimate loss to be ~$1B, well below its $3B overall reinsurance tower.
- Projected net exposure is limited to retentions at UVE's insurance and captive insurance units.
- UVE received ~18K claims to date, roughly half the number of Hurricane Irma claims it received at this point.
- While UVE's Florida homeowners market share is ~7.9% based on the latest Florida residential industry total insured value data, its market share in Ian's most intense wind path is ~3.8%.
