Universal Insurance stock gains 5% postmarket after Hurricane Ian update

Oct. 11, 2022 5:09 PM ETUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida

Sean Rayford/Getty Images News

  • Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) stock rose 5% postmarket on Tuesday after the firm provided an update on Hurricane Ian, saying its expects overall gross ultimate loss to be ~$1B, well below its $3B overall reinsurance tower.
  • Projected net exposure is limited to retentions at UVE's insurance and captive insurance units.
  • UVE received ~18K claims to date, roughly half the number of Hurricane Irma claims it received at this point.
  • While UVE's Florida homeowners market share is ~7.9% based on the latest Florida residential industry total insured value data, its market share in Ian's most intense wind path is ~3.8%.

