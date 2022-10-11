Invesco September AUM slides 6.5% driven by equity, alternatives
Oct. 11, 2022 5:09 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management for September tumbled to $1,323.3B from $1,416.0B in August, reflecting unfavorable market returns, it said Tuesday.
- It saw net long-term outflows of $5.2 billion in the month. Meanwhile, non-management fee earning net inflows came in at $1.3B and money market net inflows were $2.4B.
- Equity AUM of $597.5B dropped from $666.2B in the prior month amid market depreciation.
- Similarly, fixed income AUM totaled $304.3B, down from $313.8B a month earlier.
- Alternatives AUM was $185.8B vs. $196.4B previously.
- Money market AUM, though, edged up to $172.1B from $170.4B in August.
- Previously, (Sep. 12) Invesco reports 2.3% drop in August AUM on unfavorable market returns and FX headwind.
