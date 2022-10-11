Invesco September AUM slides 6.5% driven by equity, alternatives

Oct. 11, 2022 5:09 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management for September tumbled to $1,323.3B from $1,416.0B in August, reflecting unfavorable market returns, it said Tuesday.
  • It saw net long-term outflows of $5.2 billion in the month. Meanwhile, non-management fee earning net inflows came in at $1.3B and money market net inflows were $2.4B.
  • Equity AUM of $597.5B dropped from $666.2B in the prior month amid market depreciation.
  • Similarly, fixed income AUM totaled $304.3B, down from $313.8B a month earlier.
  • Alternatives AUM was $185.8B vs. $196.4B previously.
  • Money market AUM, though, edged up to $172.1B from $170.4B in August.
  • Previously, (Sep. 12) Invesco reports 2.3% drop in August AUM on unfavorable market returns and FX headwind.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.