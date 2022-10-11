Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) said Tuesday it appointed former Bonanza Creek Energy and Civitas Resources chief Eric Greager as Baytex's new President and CEO, succeeding Ed LaFehr, starting November 4.

Greager has 30 years of operational and management experience in energy, and was President and CEO of Civitas Resources, formerly Bonanza Creek, during 2018-22; previously he spent time at Encana Oil & Gas, Dominion Resources and Helmerich & Payne.

LaFehr, who will remain in an advisory capacity until January, in July had announced his intention to retire after leading Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) for the past six years.

Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) may be able to generate US$525M in free cash flow in 2023, which would allow it to repurchase ~9% of its outstanding shares during the year, Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.