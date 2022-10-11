Vuzix expands Asia-Pacific presence
Oct. 11, 2022 5:20 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology, a distributor based in Guangzhou, China.
- With the assistance of Vuzix' team, HongKe's solution capabilities and service scope have been further extended, which is undoubtedly very beneficial to users in the Asia-Pacific region and the overall upgrade of the industry.
- "We are very excited to collaborate with Vuzix in the APAC region, which further empowers our team to provide one-stop AR solutions and customized projects for customers," said Lashare Chen, CEO of HongKe.
Comments